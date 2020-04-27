Oyo working to repatriate Nigerian Lady put up for sale in Lebanon

The Oyo State Government has expressed says it is ready to ensure the safe return of an indigene of the state, identified as Peace Ufuoma Busari, who was recently put up for sale on the internet in Lebanon, for the sum of $1000.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Diaspora, Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu.

According to Mrs Sarumi-Aliyu, the state was liaising with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to fastrack the processes.

The government urged those who know the lady, especially her family members, to contact the SSA to the governor on Diaspora for necessary information.

Days after the story broke, the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) had taken up the case of the lady and ensured the arrest of her captors.

The statement, which commended NIDCOM for its efforts, read in parts, “We want to let the world know that the Oyo State Government is interested in the safe return of Peace Ufuoma Busari.

“We will continue to liaise and collaborate with honourable Abike Dabiri and work with the Federal Government to ensure that our citizen is returned home safely.

“We also call on the citizens of Oyo State who may know this lady, especially her family, to please contact the SSA on Diaspora to the Governor of Oyo State so we can work with the family to understand how the lady left the country.

“This government will not tolerate human trafficking of her citizens to foreign lands. We, however, need the full cooperation of those leaving the country so we may be there to assist them if need arises. We want to be able to guarantee the safety of our citizens.

“My discussion with the DG NIDCOM indicated that her commission has been able to secure a promise from the Lebanese Mission to find her and hand her over to us.

“We want to advise the Lebanese government to kindly fast-track the process of locating Peace Ufuoma Busari and handing her over to us.”

