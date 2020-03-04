Oyo to the world: Makinde takes charm offensive to the US

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has told participants at the Nigerian-American Business Forum holding in Tampa, Florida, United States, that huge investment opportunities readily await them if they make Oyo State their next investment destination.

The Governor, who spoke on the topic, “Improving Nigeria’s Economy: Challenges and opportunities…The Oyo State Journey,” called on investors to visit the state and take advantage of the arrays of opportunities in the agriculture, tourism, education and health sectors.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the Governor as saying that his administration would not waver in its determination to grow the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, while offering incentives to investors in terms of easy access to land, among others.

The Governor also declared the readiness of his government to weather the storm against the implementation of the Park Management System (PMS), adding that he was ready to take tough decisions as far as they hold good benefits for the people.

He maintained that with the introduction of the PMS, which he said will ensure ease of commuting, the state would no longer have “Agbero” (touts).

He also disclosed that the state would soon launch metro buses to ease transportation within the state.

He said: “As a leader, you have to make tough decisions and be ready for the fallout of your decisions. The PMS issue is still ongoing but we are up to the task. We shall not waver in our quest to grow the Internally Generated Revenue of Oyo State without burdening our people with unnecessary taxes.”

The Governor told the investors that Oyo State readily offers top of the range incentives through its special business packages for investors, as according to him, the unique benefits provided to investors are the best anywhere in the country.

He also took time out to invite investors to participate in the Oyo State Agribusiness Forum holding on the 30th of March in Ibadan, adding that the government was set to establish an Agribusiness Development Agency.

On why investors should choose Oyo State ahead of other locations, Governor Makinde stated that the state is strategically located standing at about 100 kilometres from the largest seaport in Nigeria.

He added that the state is also home to the nearly completed Ibadan Inland Dry Port and it stands to benefit from the new standard gauge Lagos/Ibadan rail line, which he said gives investors some comparative advantage that further guarantees huge Return on Investment.

Makinde also said that the state, in collaboration with Federal Agencies, has started implementing and investing on the expansion and modernisation of the Ibadan Airport while also investing heavily on intra-city roads to ease transportation.

He also rolled out a number of ongoing projects aimed at enhancing traffic flow and business opportunities as including the ongoing construction of Moniya-Ijaye-Iseyin Road and the Agodi Gate-Old Ife Road-Airport, Adegbayi Ibadan road, among others, saying: “we have a road network that makes movement within towns and cities hassle-free.”

“In all, I am happy to tell you that Oyo State is open for business. And that is why my team and I have come here,” he said.