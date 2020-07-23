Oyo to begin arrest of people without face masks

It’s bad news for those moving about without face masks as the Oyo State government will soon begin the arrest and prosecution of defaulters.

This was disclosed Wednesday by the State Coordinator, Emergency Operation Centre, Dr. Taiwo Ladipo, during a visit to Bodija Market in Ibadan.

Ladipo spoke during the commencement of the persuasive enforcement approach for the use of face masks to further curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Represented at the occasion by Mrs. Oladipo Adekunbi, Ladipo said that the persuasive enforcement would be on for the next one month after which violators would be made to pay fine or be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

He said that the team was in the market to carry out the persuasive enforcement in order to ensure that people took preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The enforcement team, made up of COVID-19 risk managers, environmental health officers, and security agencies, moved round the market, sensitizing traders and enforcing the wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, and adhering to other preventive measures.

Present at the event were the state environmental officers and men of the state police command.

