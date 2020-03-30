Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Seyi Makinde has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Oyo State Governor shared this in a series of tweets in which he revealed that he is currently asymptomatic, but is taking necessary measures so as not to spread the dangerous disease.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe,” he wrote.

And Nigerians are wishing him all the best.

I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate. pic.twitter.com/SX6UAYBb0S — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 30, 2020