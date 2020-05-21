Oyo, Ondo get Amotekun commanders

The governors of Oyo and Ondo states on Wednesday appointed Amotekun chiefs as full operations get underway.

Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, appointed the duo of General Ajibola Kunle Togun and retired Colonel Olayanju Bisiriyu Olayinka as chairman and commandant, respectively, of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Print Media) Moses Alao, indicated that the retired military officers will oversee the initiative, which was put in place to check insecurity in the state, particularly in the rural areas.

The new chairman of the outfit, General Togun, retired from the military having served as Director of Military Intelligence and former Deputy Director-General of the State Security Service.

Also, two months after he signed the Amotekun bill into law, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has appointment Chief Adetunji Olu Adeleye as the Corps Commander, Ondo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps.

Adeleye retired as Deputy Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

This was confirmed in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, saying Akeredolu wished the new appointees successes in their various assignments.