Oyo lawmakers wear Amotekun outfits to pass bill [Photos]

There’s little doubt that very few political changes have united any people in Nigeria like the Amotekun security network has united the south-west.

As if to confirm the fact, the Oyo State House of Assembly, like their counterparts across the region, passed the State Security Network Agency Bill, 2020 codenamed Operation Amotekun on Tuesday.

Only, the lawmakers did it in style as they passed the bill wearing leopard-print outfits – literally referencing Amotekun which is Yoruba for leopard.

Now the bill is passed, it’s time to get to action and ensure the wanton destruction of lives and property in the region is brought to an end.

Check out colourful photos from the event below…