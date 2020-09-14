Oyo Govt releases calendar for school resumption

The Oyo State government on Monday, announced Sept. 21, as the date for the beginning of the 2020/2021 academic session for primary and secondary schools in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, on Monday in Ibadan.

The new calendar was approved on July 21 at a meeting of the State Executive Council.

The statement indicated that the first term of the new academic calendar would run between Sept. 21 and Dec. 18.

It added that the second term of the academic session was expected to run from Jan. 11 to April 9, 2021, while the third term would begin on May 3 to end by July 30, 2021.

The commissioner said: “the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology enjoins all stakeholders and members of the public to take note of the details of the academic calendar.”

In the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were abruptly closed in March to prevent the transmission of the virus, which first started in Wuhan in the Hubei Province of China.

