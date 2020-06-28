Oyo govt, Ajimobi family clash over burial arrangement

The Oyo State Government is said to be at loggerheads with the family of the deceased former Governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, leading to the delay in his burial.

Ajimobi died in a Lagos hospital on Thursday after some complications arising from coornavirus infection.

According to Islamic injunction, the former governor was supposed to have been buried immediately or the next day after his demise.

But he has yet to be buried three days after his death because conclusion was yet to be reached on his final resting place.

A sources close to the family alleged that the burial had been delayed due to some impediments by the state government to the burial plans by the family.

“The family of the late Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress had made plans for the burial the following day after the death of their patriarch. They had got in touch with the state government for necessary burial approvals; they were however rebuffed.

“The government official that the family got in touch with said they could not take action on the matter without approval from the governor, Seyi Makinde. The official also informed us that it has been difficult to pin down the governor for the approval,” the source said.

The source also disclosed that when the family eventually informed the governor of the burial plans, “Makinde completely refused to oblige the family on their preferred choice of their father’s burial ground.

“Furthermore, it must also be said that Governor Makinde’s refusal comes after repeated pleas from top government officials and statesmen from federal and legislative arms of government.”

The source further claimed that the governor had not called any member of the family either by phone nor made physical contact.

He said, “Imagine that since this man died, a former governor of the state that served two terms, that achieved so much for the state, Governor Makinde is yet to even call the wife nor any member of the family. That is quite unfortunate. Even if you have issues with him, he is gone now, you should drop that as a mark of respect for the deceased.”

Meanwhile, Mr Taiwo Ad is a, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, in a chat with newsmen described the allegation as grossly mischievous, saying, the Ajimobi family was trying to score cheap points.

Adisa explained that the state government did the needful at ensuring a smooth running of the burial program me. According to him, initially, the family had indicated plan to bury the body at his Oluyole Estate residence but later said he would be buried at Ole Ado.

He disclosed that the family later changed its mind and said that they would want him to be buried on the land on which there is litigation between the state government and the former senator.

Adisa said, “We don’t want the issue to become controversial. We have been seeing all the allegations going around. Why would the governor be blamed for delaying the burial arrangements? Why would the governor say they should not bury their dead?

“Why would the man die and they would say it is at the place that is under controversy that they would bury him? Why is it that it is that place that they want to bury him? Is it the state government that said they should take the matter to court? Why would they bury someone at a place that has not been confirmed as his own?

“The government has already gazetted that the property is not his own. Why would they begin to make overture to the government that it is at the place that they want to bury him?

“Governor Makinde gave them waiver r bury him at Oluyole. It is against the law that the dead be buried in Government Reserved Area in Oyo State but they were given waiver based on the claim that former Governor Lam Adesina had given a waiver in the past to someone. The governor gave the permit in Oluyole and now they are changing the venue.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

