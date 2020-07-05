Oyo Dep Gov denied access to Ajimobi’s 8th day prayer

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, was denied access to the eighth day fidau prayers of the former governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi.

The family had announced the fidau prayer as a private programme, inviting the public to watch through virtual channels including Zoom, YouTube and Facebook.

Olaniyan arrived the residence at about 11:20 am in a convoy of five vehicles. On getting to the gate of the road leading to Ajimobi’s residence, the convoy was stopped by policemen and members of other security agencies manning the gate. They insisted that only the deputy governor’s vehicle could be allowed into the street to join the prayer, TheNation reports.

But on getting to Ajimobi’s house, Olaniyan met the gate locked. Aides said Mrs Ajimobi was in possession of the key.

Olaniyan for about 15 minutes, and when there was no positive development, he left the residence.

Meanwhile, spokesperson to late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Mr Bolaji Tunji, later explained that the family was not aware that the Deputy Governor would be attending the event neither was there any prior arrival of the deputy governor’s advance protocol team to intimate the family ahead.

He said in a statement “There is the need to clarify the believed presence of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan at the 8th day prayer of HE Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate past Governor of Oyo State.

“The Deputy Governor arrived after the prayer had started. The event was strictly a family affair.

“There was a need to comply with the Covid-19 protocol as established by NCDC – Social distancing, not more than 30 people in a place and seats arranged, accordingly. After which the gate was shut.

“No one was aware that the Deputy Governor was coming as neither the advance team nor the protocol informed us.

“By the time we got to the gate to usher him into the sitting room, he had left. Everything happened within a spate of 10mins.

“Through a serving Senator and a former Attorney General we tried to get in touch with him that it was not to slight him and he could sit in a private sitting room provided by the family. Unfortunately, he had left. We however apologise to his Excellency.”

