Oyo belongs to all of us, stop the destruction – Makinde pleads

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has pleaded with the people of the state to desist from destroying properties and attacking people as the #EndSARS protests rage on.

This comes after reports of violence and destruction in some parts of the state, aftermath of violence that erupted as a result of the hijacked #EndSARS protests by hoodlums.

Speaking on his official Twitter account, Makinde urged all parties to embrace dialogue and stop the attack on people and properties in the state.

“My dear good people of Oyo State, I have spent the last two days attending to reports of violence in various part of Ibadan. I have paid personal visits to some areas and spoken to various stakeholders directly,” he wrote.

“I want to use this medium to remind every resident of our dear state, that Oyo State belongs to all of us. I am therefore appealing to every resident of the state to remain peaceful and law-abiding. The attacks on people and properties in our state must stop.

“Let us embrace dialogue as we come up with sustainable solutions. Please stop the destruction, stop the looting, stop the blocking of roads. God bless you all. God bless Oyo State.”

