Oyo assembly passes N213.7bn 2020 budget

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Friday, passed the state 2020 budget, increasing it with a total of N5 billion to become N213.7bn.

Governor Seyi Makinde had sent the budget to the lawmakers on November 27 before it was passed on Friday during plenary.

As presented by Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Finance and Appropriation, Kehinde Olatunde, the budget is composed of recurrent expenditure of N110.4billion and capital expenditure of N103.3billion.

While presenting the report, Olatunde said the budget will be better implemented if the board of internal revenue blocks leakages in collection of taxes, incorporates the informal sector and automates tax collection.

As drafted by the executive, the approved budget sees the highest sums allocated to public infrastructure and public works, education, health and agriculture.

In brief remarks after taking the voice votes that gave the final approval to the bill, the Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin expressed optimism that the Appropriation Bill for the 2020 fiscal year passed, would achieve at least 70 percent budget performance.

The house, however, adjourned till January 28th, 2020.