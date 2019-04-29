Oyinkan Braithwaite’s “My Sister, The Serial Killer” Makes 2019 Women’s Prize for Fiction Shortlist

Congratulations to Oyinkan Braithwaite!

The Nigerian writer’s debut novel, “My Sister, the Serial Killer” has been shortlisted for the 2019 Women’s Prize for Fiction.

The stunning book joined the list last night which also includes Pat Barker’s The Silence of the Girls, Anna Burns’s Milkman, Diana Evans’ Ordinary People, Tayari Jones’ An American Marriage, and Madeline Miller’s Circe.

It is also worthy to note that this year’s list features a previous winner of the Orange Prize for Fiction (Madeline Miller, for The Song of Achilles), a winner of Orange Award for New Writers (Diana Evans, for 26a), one previously shortlisted author (Anna Burns, for No Bones) and one debut author, Oyinkan Braithwaite.

