Oyinkan Braithwaite and Chigozie Obioma Make the 2019 Booker Prize List!

Congratulations to Oyinkan Braithwaite and Chigozie Obioma!

The two Nigerians made this year’s Booker Prize longlist for their novels My Sister, The Serial Killer and An Orchestra of Minorities, respectively.

Obioma made 2015 shortlist, which eventually was won by Marlon James for his A Brief History of Seven Killings.

Check out the list of books/writers on the 2019 longlist:

Margaret Atwood (Canada), The Testaments (Vintage, Chatto & Windus)

Kevin Barry (Ireland), Night Boat to Tangier (Canongate Books)

Oyinkan Braithwaite (UK/Nigeria), My Sister, The Serial Killer (Atlantic Books)

Lucy Ellmann (USA/UK), Ducks, Newburyport (Galley Beggar Press)

Bernardine Evaristo (UK), Girl, Woman, Other (Hamish Hamilton)

John Lanchester (UK), The Wall (Faber & Faber)

Deborah Levy (UK), The Man Who Saw Everything (Hamish Hamilton)

Valeria Luiselli (Mexico/Italy), Lost Children Archive (4 th Estate)

Estate) Chigozie Obioma (Nigeria), An Orchestra of Minorities (Little Brown)

Max Porter (UK), Lanny (Faber & Faber)

Salman Rushdie (UK/India), Quichotte (Jonathan Cape)

Elif Shafak (UK/Turkey), 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World (Viking)

Jeanette Winterson (UK), Frankissstein (Jonathan Cape)

The list was chosen from 151 novels published in the UK or Ireland between 1 October 2018 and 30 September 2019.

Check out what the judges said about the books here.

The shortlist of six books will be announced on Tuesday 3 September and the 2019 winner will be announced on Monday 14 October at an awards ceremony at London’s Guildhall.