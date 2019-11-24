Oyetola promises democratic dividends on 1st anniversary

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has appreciated the people of the state for their unflinching support, since the inception of his administration a year ago, saying the gesture would spur him to deliver more democratic dividends.

The governor lauded the hands of fellowship extended to him by the people, saying their support has been the inspiration for the successes the government recorded in the last one year.

Oyetola stated this on Friday at the special Jumat service, held at Osogbo Central Mosque, Oja Oba, to mark the administration’s first year anniversary.

Represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji, Governor Oyetola attributed the successful implementation of some government policies and programmes to the people’s cooperation and support.

He called on the citizens and residents to continue to key into the administration’s lofty programmes, targeted at stimulating the economy and turning around the state’s socio-economic, political and infrastructure fortunes for good.