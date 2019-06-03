Oyetola Identifies with Anthony Joshua after Stunning Defeat, Talks Up His ‘Comeback’

Anthony Joshua’s shocking loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in their heavyweight showdown in New York weekend continues to generate reactions across the world, and this time, it’s Gboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun State, who has waded in on the matter.

In extraordinary scenes at the Madison Square Garden, Joshua lost his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles to Mexican puncher Ruiz after a 7th round knockout.

After losing the fight, Joshua told Sky Sports that he was “beaten by a good fighter,” but promised to return.

And in a tweet on Monday, Mr Oyetola, using the hashtag #AnthonyJoshua, posted a picture of the Nigerian-born British boxer with the inscription “A ‘set back’ is a ‘set up’ for a ‘comeback’.

His response is kinda timely cos after receiving news of Joshua’s shocking loss, Nigerians reacted by blaming the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), to which Oyetola belongs.

Many on social media alleged that APC brought ‘bad luck’ on the previously unbeaten fighter by identifying with him.