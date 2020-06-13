Oyegun faults disqualification of Obaseki

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr John Odigie-Oyegun, has said that the disqualification of Obaseki by the APC Screening Panel is a hatchet job aimed at installing a stooge that will allow some people unfettered access to Edo Treasury.

In a statement Friday, Chief Oyegun noted that while the disqualification is not a surprise, it is a clear indication that internal democracy has been murdered in APC, a party that was founded on the principles of fair play and good conscience.

The octogenarian said that the APC will suffer dire consequences in Edo state if this disqualification is not speedily reversed.

“As a matter of fact, Oshiomole is indeed the one who is guilty of anti-party, not Obaseki,” Oyegun stressed.

He further stated that Oshiomole is the one who is acting unconstitutionally not Obaseki.

Oyegun said he hopes that Oshiomole will not go down in history as the undertaker of APC. (APC).

