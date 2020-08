The founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, gave out his daughter, Joy in marriage on Saturday, August 22.

The white wedding comes a day after the traditional marriage took place in Cannanland, Ota Ogun State yesterday, August 21, 2020.

Joy Priscilla Oyedepo, who is the last child and second daughter of Oyedepo got hitched to her heartthrob, Abimbola Olaleye Abodunrin.

Check out photos from the glitzy ceremony below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook