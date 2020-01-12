Oyedepo sacks pastors, others for looting

The Presiding Bishop of Winner’s Chapel, David Oyedepo, has dismissed some officials for allegedly stealing from the church’s treasury.

Oyedepo, who spoke on Saturday during an empowerment summit organised for the church’s ordained workers, however did not disclose the number of officials affected, TheCable writes.

He said,

“We had no choice but to dismiss them. You can imagine top church officials engaging in doubling figures and other dubious practices. After we dismissed them, we discovered more fraud.

“Those who should discover the fraud were the ones involved in it. One of them refused to confess until the last minute. Can you imagine accountants perpetrating fraud in the house of God?

“Don’t employ them, don’t sympathise. Whoever sympathises with the wicked is wicked himself. Don’t sympathise with any perpetrator of fraud, otherwise, you are a partaker of the evil act.”

