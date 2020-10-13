Oxlade’s Manager, Ojabodu Ademola Has Been Released

Good news as Oxlade’s manager, Ojabodu Ademola and others who were arrested by policemen during the #EndSARS protest in Surulere, have been released.

The artist manager gained his freedom following the promise from the Lagos State government to secure the release of all protesters unlawfully detained.

Oxlade took to his Twitter page to provide folks with the update revealing that though Ojabodu was beaten and bruised while in custody, he is back with his friends and loved ones.

Dem bash my guy anyhow 💔 — #freeojahbee (@oxladeofficial) October 12, 2020

Recall that news circulated that the police was trying to frame arrested protesters for crimes they didn’t commit including murder and had physically assaulted Adrmola’s aunt, an elderly woman, who had gone to the police station to secure the release of her nephew.

