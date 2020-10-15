Oxlade Reveals His Manager Suffered a Brain Contusion After Being Detained by Police

Oxlade has revealed that his manager, Ojabodu Ademola has a swelling in his brain after he was arrested, detained and assaulted by men of the police force.

The musician took to Twitter to share the result of Ojabodu’s brain scan noting that his manager has lost control of his fingers as a result of the swelling in his brain.

Oxlade tweeted;

“My brother has a swelling in his brain and he can’t control his fingers, thanks to the Nigerian Police.

“Thank you Nigerian government for failing the youth. I am lost for words right now, but please keep my brother in your prayers.”

my brother has a swelling in his brain and he can’t control his fingers, thanks to the Nigerian Police. Thank you Nigerian government for failing the youth. I am lost for words right now, but please keep my brother In your prayers pic.twitter.com/pGXPxr8eRz — ✊🏿 (@oxladeofficial) October 15, 2020

Recall that Ademola Ojabodu was one of the peaceful protestants arrested by police men in Surulere.

He was detained and assaulted and it took the intervention of the Lagos State governor, Jude Sanwo-Olu to secure his release.

