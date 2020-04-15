Owolabi outraged by Westerhof’s bid to return as Eagles coach

Former International, Felix Owolabi, says he is shocked that Super Eagles former coach, Clemens Westerhof, wants to return as he country coach 26 years after he left the position.

Westerhof guided the country to the second round in its maiden World Cup in USA after leading the Eagles to their second African Nations Cup title in Tunisia in 1994.

But in a chat with Guardian Tuesday, Owolabi said: “Has Nigerian football suddenly become a market place for anyone to wake up one day and say he wants to offer himself as the technical adviser? Westerhof had his own good era in his days as the Super Eagles coach.

“He did a lot for Nigerian football and he has equally contributed his own quota. Now, he is not in the right position to tell us what we should do or who should be offered employment,” he said, adding that Westerhof would always be appreciated if he has any advice based on his past achievement with the Eagles.

“Westerhof can offer a good advice on what the country should do. After all, he was a good general and I appreciate him for what he achieved for our football. He helped most of our players, particularly the 1994 set, to go overseas for greener pastures.

“That is not to say that the destiny of our football still lies in his hands. Let Nigerians solve their own problem because that is the only way we can get it right and not a foreigner coming to tell us what we should do.”

The former IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan attacker added, “We have the wherewithal in Nigeria. The problem is that we don’t know what to do. We have those who can do it for us in Nigeria without spending so much money.

“We are in a jet age now and we are supposed to know how to solve our own problems ourselves. If somebody who left us in 1994 is telling us that he wants to come back again, it means there is a problem with the country.”