Over One Million People Sign Petition Against Netflix’s Gay Jesus

More than a million people have signed a petition telling Netflix to remove a comedy that depicts Jesus as a gay man.

The apparent insensitive film The First Temptation of Christ was made by a YouTube comedy group and was released by Netflix in Brazil on 3 December.

In the one-off show, it is implied that Jesus is in a sexual relationship with his male friend Orlando.

Netflix’s description of the show reads: “Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos.”

As at press time, 1,738,604 people have signed a petition against the programme.