Over 5000 rendered homeless as fire razes Akwa Ibom community

No fewer than 2,000 houses have been burnt and over 5,000 people rendered homeless after a fire incident Friday at Iwoukpom community in Ibeno council area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Nation reports that properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed in the fishing community mostly occupied by Yoruba fishermen

Most of the buildings were constructed with wood thereby increasing the fatality rate of incident even as fishing equipment and fishes were burnt.

It was also not immediately known if lives were lost, though loud wailings from victims were heard as the recounted their losses.

The youth leader of Ibeno council area, Mr. Kingsley Asuquo expressed his disappointed that the incident happened.

He said the fire incident destroyed completely everything in the environment including fishing equipment in the area.

“It is pathetic and the people have lost everything in their life, so there is no word that is qualified to explain the circumstances,” he cried out.

He said that over thousands of people had been rendered homeless and called on state government to provide internal displaced camp for the affected victims.

The leader of the Yoruba community, Mr. Foli Ogungbemi, Special Adviser to the Chairman of Ibeno on non- indigenes said the entire place was settled mostly by Yoruba people.

He said that when the incident happened the people were running for their safety and none could really know the root cause of the inferno.