Over 400 suspects arrested as police clampdown on looters nationwide

The police on Sunday announced that no fewer than 483 suspected looters have been arrested in Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Osun, Anambra, Kano and Plateau states after mass lootings that trailed the #EndSARS protests.

This comes after a clampdown was launched on those who were looting private and government establishments as the protests turned violent.

Police commands in Akwa Ibom, Osun, Plateau, Kano and Anambra states said they had stepped up efforts to arrest suspected looters.

The peaceful protests by youths calling for the scrapping of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force turned violent on Tuesday when soldiers shot peaceful protesters in Lekki, Lagos.

Policemen and thugs also attacked protesters across the country, and in the aftermath, police stations, government buildings and vehicles were vandalised by thugs.

On Friday, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), said no fewer than 69 people died in the protests, though research group, Intersociety, said the figure is closer to 200.

Since Friday last week, looters have been attacking stores, where COVID-19 palliatives were hidden, as well as residents of politicians in Lagos, Oyo, Plateau and Akwa Ibom states.

