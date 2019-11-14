Over 30 African Superstars to Thrill Fans at the 6th AFRIMA Music Village

The 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA is set to have music lovers and enthusiast thrilled to an array of over 30 African superstars at the largest music event in Africa, AFRIMA Music Village themed ‘Wild & Wow’ on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos, Nigeria from 6:00pm.

Renowned music artiste will get to perform live on stage to thousands of music lovers in a high-octane environment. These artistes will include top music stars from across the 5 African regions, African artiste in the diaspora, past AFRIMA winners, as well as past and present nominees of AFRIMA. It will be an evening of energetic non-stop performances from both A-list and upcoming African artiste.

Gracing the AFRIMA Music Village stage is sensational Afropop Diva, Tiwa Savage; the ‘49-99’ crooner who recently bagged a recording deal with Universal Records Group, United States will get to thrill thousands of music lovers at the concert. Ghana’s dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy; South Africa’s Nasty C, Sho Madjozi and Master KG will also join their African counterparts on the 6th AFRIMA Music Village stage.

For a first time AFRIMA appearance, the international Congolese music veteran, Awilo Longomba will bring his extraordinaire energy and sensual dance moves to play. Also performing is, Sauti Sol from Kenya, Rayvanny from Tanzania, Daphne from Cameroon; Anna Jone from Angola, Toofan from Togo, Aminux from Morocco, and Kanvee Adams from Liberia.

In addition, Nigerian artiste who will be entertaining their fans on the 6th AFRIMA Music Village stage among others includes; 2Face, Teni the Entertainer, Ycee, Pasuma Wonder, Rudeboy, Saheed Osupa, Small Doctor, Skiibi, Niniola, Falz, DJ Spinall, and Mr. P.

Others are; Dj Cuppy, 9ice, Fireboy, Atawewe, Harrysong, Q.dot, Obesere, Slimcase, Mr. Reel, Mayorkun, Reminisce, DJ Neptune and many more.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Project Lead and Head of Media, AFRIMA, Sola Dada comments; “It is no doubt this year’s AFRIMA Music Village attendees will leave with utmost fulfillment. The decision by the International Committee of AFRIMA to change venue and take the concert closer to the grassroots in Agege Stadium, Agege Lagos where die-hard and loyal music lovers are, is to avail them the opportunity to experience their favorite African stars perform live on stage. From its inception, the concert has catered to its audience creating an experience that stays with them for a long time.

The previous edition in Ghana at the 100,000-capacity Independence Square in Accra left the crowd yearning for more, and the 6th edition will surely surpass previous ones”, he added.

The 6th AFRIMA Music Village will be lit up with outstanding, invigorating, and high-powered musical performances. This event will be broadcast live on DSTV channel 198, GOTV channel 29, Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower FM Network, amongst over 84 stations across the world.

To attend the music concert, get a branded AFRIMA T-shirt at just N2,000 = (USD5.5) on the AFRIMA website www.afrima.org or at the concert venue.