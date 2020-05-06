Over 100 Almajiris intercepted in Abia

No fewer than 100 almajiris intercepted by officials of the Abia State Homeland Security on Tuesday on the Abia-Enugu border, have been sent back to their respective states.

This was disclosed during an interview Tuesday by the state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who said the almajiris were turned back as a result of the border closure in the state.

It was gathered that the intercepted almajiris were hidden in a food truck heading into the state from the northern part of the country.

The State Homeland Security team led by the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Prince Dan Okoli intercepted the almajiris at the border between Abia and Enugu state on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

According to Okiyi Kalu, “overnight, several trucks conveying food items with several almajiris hiding in them were turned back at the same border.

“We consulted the northern community around the border and they arranged together to move them back to wherever that they are coming from.

“We don’t want to quarantine anybody here, because they are not supposed to be here. There’s a national restriction of movement.”

The interception comes a day after the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) raised the alarm that the south-east was about to be infiltrated by COVID-19 infected almajiris.

Governors in the north have been repatriating almajiris to their states of origin in the wake of the coronavirus crisis as a means of curbing the spread.

