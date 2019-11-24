Outrage! Woman kills son to spite Husband in Osun

A shocking crime occurred in Osogbo, the Osun state capital when a middle aged mother, Mrs. Rukayat Abdulrahmon, killed her three-year old son.

The woman reportedly confessed to throwing their only child, Ganiyu, into the well at their residence at Olorunosebi community, Kola Balogun area of Osogbo, on Sunday, November 17.

She said she killed the boy to punish her husband, Raheem, who is seeking a divorce from the court.

The woman, who is in her third marriage, got on the edge after a Sharia Court approached by the husband gave the embattled couple three months to go and resolve their differences before it finally grants the husband’s prayer for separation.

It was gathered that the woman killed the boy five days to the expiration of the 90 days given by the court, TheNation writes.

The heinous act was uncovered when a lady, their co-tenant discovered the body of the boy when she wanted to fetch water for laundry.

After scrutiny, the mother of the boy allegedly confessed to the crime, saying she killed the boy to punish her husband and ensure that he does not gain anything out of the union.

The police Public Relations Officer of Osun Police Command, Mustapha Ketayeyanjue, confirmed the incident, saying the woman is cooperating with the police.