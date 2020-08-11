Outrage over Kano death sentence for blasphemy

Nigerians are outraged over the death sentence handed out to a musician for blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad.

An upper Sharia court in the Hausawa Filin Hockey area of the state on Monday ruled that Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, 22, was guilty of committing blasphemy for a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March.

Judge Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani said he could appeal against the verdict, which has generated huge outcry among Nigerians, particularly those from the Christian dominated south.

In the aftermath of the song’s release, protesters had burnt down his family home and gathered outside the headquarters of the Islamic police, known as the Hisbah, demanding action against him.

Critics said the song was blasphemous as it praised an imam from the Tijaniya Muslim brotherhood to the extent it elevated him above the Prophet Muhammad.

Sharif-Aminu may well get off the noose, as only one of the death sentences passed by Nigeria’s Sharia courts has been carried out since they were reintroduced in 1999.

Meanwhile, the ruling has triggered outrage amongst Nigerians, who are alarmed by the extremism in parts of the north and seeming complicity of the present administration.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter below…

Sharia in a secular state is a recipe for religious strife Kano blasphemy law is state sponsored religious terrorism If you are a Muslim and you justify this nonsense then you are a terrorist and you must take no offense when your religion is likened to terrorism — 신의 아들 (@FASTnFIERCE) August 10, 2020

Someone has been sentenced to death by the Sharia Court in Kano for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammed. This ruling is akin to BokoHaram’s ideology. The average Northern Muslim is a low key Boko Haram supporter and a full blown Islam extremist. — young fela kuti, the return of the rebel (@Thug_Weird) August 10, 2020

If Mohammed is "god" let him fight for himself.

Stop killing in his name and term it blasphemy

And if Buhari cannot intervene in this Kano act of Boko Haram/ISIS and call Bashir to order then one Nigeria is in trouble with Sharia Law active pic.twitter.com/s5b2sY9Ynt — Joseph Asuquo (@kjasuquo) August 11, 2020

President Buhari must prevail on Ganduje to immediately pardon man sentenced to death in Kano for blasphemy. This is a huge embarrassment to our country. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) August 10, 2020

Blasphemy laws derogate from citizens' fundamental human right to freedom of religion guaranteed by S38 of Nigeria's Constitution. The sentencing of a Kano Musician to death by Sharia Court over allegation of blasphemy is preposterous. It's antithetical to democratic tenets. — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) August 10, 2020

Someone sentenced to death for 'Blasphemy' in Kano and the 'moderate' Muslims on the TL are pretending like the news is written in Swahili and they cannot understand — The Agenda King (@Oddy4real) August 10, 2020

Nigerian singer sentenced to death for #blasphemy in Kano state. Islamic laws are not good for human life. — Nora Armstrong🇸🇪 (@NoraVerystrong) August 11, 2020

So far, the presidency has remained mum on the matter.

