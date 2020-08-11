Outrage over Kano death sentence for blasphemy

Nigerians are outraged over the death sentence handed out to a musician for blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad.

An upper Sharia court in the Hausawa Filin Hockey area of the state on Monday ruled that Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, 22, was guilty of committing blasphemy for a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March.

Judge Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani said he could appeal against the verdict, which has generated huge outcry among Nigerians, particularly those from the Christian dominated south.

In the aftermath of the song’s release, protesters had burnt down his family home and gathered outside the headquarters of the Islamic police, known as the Hisbah, demanding action against him.

Critics said the song was blasphemous as it praised an imam from the Tijaniya Muslim brotherhood to the extent it elevated him above the Prophet Muhammad.

Sharif-Aminu may well get off the noose, as only one of the death sentences passed by Nigeria’s Sharia courts has been carried out since they were reintroduced in 1999.

Meanwhile, the ruling has triggered outrage amongst Nigerians, who are alarmed by the extremism in parts of the north and seeming complicity of the present administration.

So far, the presidency has remained mum on the matter.

