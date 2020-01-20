Outrage as SAG Awards Recognises Mostly White Actors

The 2020 edition of the SAG Awards has finally come to an end, but the ripple it has caused is far from over.

Last night at the ceremony, four individual film acting awards went to Laura Dern (best supporting actress for Marriage Story), Brad Pitt (best supporting actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Joaquin Phoenix (best actor for Joker) and Renée Zellweger (best actress for Judy). All white people. The only difference was the best cast award which went to the Korean actors from Parasite, making them the first foreign-language ensemble to win the actors union’s top prize.

All the inclusive nominees like Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy) and Lupita Nyong’o (Us) failed to win the awards for which they were nominated.

And this is why folks are talking about this on social media. Check out the reactions below:

This is terrible. They made damn sure nominated Black actors and actresses presented to white winners well before they lost their respective categories. I am completely shook. #SAGAwards — lupita nyong’o award season©️™️ 🍁🍂 (@femfilmrogue) January 20, 2020

#SAGAwards So white. This the reason why I hate all awards shows 😡. They're completely rigged from the very beginning. pic.twitter.com/1ILsGPI64s — 💙❤SexyVixen75🇺🇸 (@SexyVixen75_) January 20, 2020