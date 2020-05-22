Outrage as pregnant woman dies at police checkpoint

Irate youths on Thursday staged a protest in Abigi, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State, following the death of a pregnant woman at a police checkpoint.

The protesting youths, who stormed the Abigi Divisional Police Headquarters, blamed policemen manning the checkpoint for the death of the pregnant woman identified as Mrs Opeoluwa Waidat Adedeji, New Telegraph reports.

The late Adedeji, mother of six, lost her life while on the way to hospital for delivery when she was delayed by the police.

The deceased, it was learnt, was being taken on motorcycle by two men when they were accosted at the police checkpoint.

Eye witnesses said the motorcycle rider conveying the pregnant woman from Zion, Ibiade, was stopped by police officers at the Sowore River checkpoint for questioning.

The policemen allegedly delayed the motorcycle, citing the ongoing restriction of movement over COVID-19, but later allowed them to go upon realising the woman was bleeding profusely.

Adedeji would later give up the ghost before getting to the hospital.

As a result, angry youths in the community stormed the police headquarters with the remains of the dead woman, blaming the police for her death.

