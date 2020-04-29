Outrage as police arrest Humanist, Mubarak Bala for blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed

There’s fresh outrage at the police in Nigeria over the arrest of the President of the Humanist Association of Nigeria (HAN) Mubarak Bala.

This comes after Leo Igwe, Chairman, HAN Board of Trustees, raised the alarm in a statement saying Bala was picked up by plainclothes policemen in Kaduna on Tuesday and is being detained at the Gbabasawa police station.

His arrest followed a petition by a group of lawyers to the Commissioner of Police in Kano State to prosecute him for insulting Prophet Muhammad on his Facebook page.

There is also an online petition on change.org, started by a certain Halima Sa’adiya Umar, asking Facebook to close down the account of Mubarak Bala.

Confirming his arrest, Igwe stated that: “All of us at the Humanist Association of Nigeria are deeply worried by the arrest and detention of our president, Mubarak Bala.

“Mubarak Bala will likely be handed over to the Kano State Police Command, that will prosecute him for blasphemy, a crime that carries a death sentence under sharia law.”

The Humanist association urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Kaduna Governor, Nasir Elrufai, to intervene and ensure his immediate release.

His arbitrary arrest hasn’t gown well with Nigerians on social media, who express worry at the high rate of religious intolerance in the northern part of the country.

Tweeting with the hashtag #FreeMubarakBala, many Nigerians condemned the police for storming his residence and arresting him.

Others wondered lamented that Nigeria was now an ‘Islamic country’, seeing as any scrutiny of Islam was met with angry cries of violence and death.

Some even went as far as questioning the very essence of the Nigerian state, given the yawning divergence of values in the north and south.

