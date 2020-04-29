Outrage as police arrest Humanist, Mubarak Bala for blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed

There’s fresh outrage at the police in Nigeria over the arrest of the President of the Humanist Association of Nigeria (HAN) Mubarak Bala.

This comes after Leo Igwe, Chairman, HAN Board of Trustees, raised the alarm in a statement saying Bala was picked up by plainclothes policemen in Kaduna on Tuesday and is being detained at the Gbabasawa police station.

His arrest followed a petition by a group of lawyers to the Commissioner of Police in Kano State to prosecute him for insulting Prophet Muhammad on his Facebook page.

There is also an online petition on change.org, started by a certain Halima Sa’adiya Umar, asking Facebook to close down the account of Mubarak Bala.

Confirming his arrest, Igwe stated that: “All of us at the Humanist Association of Nigeria are deeply worried by the arrest and detention of our president, Mubarak Bala.

“Mubarak Bala will likely be handed over to the Kano State Police Command, that will prosecute him for blasphemy, a crime that carries a death sentence under sharia law.”

The Humanist association urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Kaduna Governor, Nasir Elrufai, to intervene and ensure his immediate release.

His arbitrary arrest hasn’t gown well with Nigerians on social media, who express worry at the high rate of religious intolerance in the northern part of the country.

Tweeting with the hashtag #FreeMubarakBala, many Nigerians condemned the police for storming his residence and arresting him.

Others wondered lamented that Nigeria was now an ‘Islamic country’, seeing as any scrutiny of Islam was met with angry cries of violence and death.

Some even went as far as questioning the very essence of the Nigerian state, given the yawning divergence of values in the north and south.

Criminalising blasphemy under national laws rather than leaving it as a sin under personal beliefs is part of what Boko Haram stands for. Don't be like Boko Haram. #FreeMubarakBala — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) April 29, 2020

How are you different from Boko Haram if you’re calling for the arrest and murder of a man cos he insulted Allah or the prophet?#FreeMubarakBala — Y.O. (@yojora) April 29, 2020

You claim your religion is not a religion of oppression but a religion of peace, but why are you quiet when dissenting voices are oppressed? The only reason you know “peace” is that you benefit from religious oppression. #FreeMubarakBala — Doreen Uloma N. (@ulomareen) April 29, 2020

Speak up against Religious persecution and tyranny. It’s Bala today, it may be you tomorrow, we are not an Islamist state, people have their GOD GIVEN right to freedom of Speech. #FreeMubarakBala — Jack Robinson (@MrFeral_) April 29, 2020

Ngl

Islam is pretty hard to love from the outside, especially with how barbaric it can get when someone questions or voices out their opinion about the “religion of peace”

The blasphemy law is so vague it hinders on the right to freedom of speech.#FreeMubarakBala — K A W T H A R_ (@Kassie_Usman) April 29, 2020

No set of beliefs should be immune to criticism or ridicule. We can only respect people and their RIGHTS to hold a belief, not the actual belief itself. If someone tells me he/she believes the earth is flat, I have an obligation to ridicule it.#FreeMubarakBala — Adunni Achebe (@_Adadioramma) April 29, 2020

#FreeMubarakBala reminds me of some very naive people in Southern Nigeria who insist that Nigeria stands for a coherent set of values – or that it is possible to build a Nigeria with a coherent set of values. If you don't know what "Nigeria" is, you will learn. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) April 29, 2020

Blasphemy laws should have no place in a civilized society bcos they're inconsistent, subjective and leave room for ambiguity. For instance isnt it blasphemy for Muslims to refer to Jesus as a mere prophet and not the son of God?

Has the govt arrested anyone?#FreeMubarakBala — Adunni Achebe (@_Adadioramma) April 28, 2020

If your God can't punish the blasphemer himself maybe the blasphemy is justified#FreeMubarakBala — adewale (@__adewale) April 28, 2020

