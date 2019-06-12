Outrage as Omo-Agege Kneels Before Buhari [Video]

The ninth assembly has barely got underway and Nigerians are already looking askance at it after Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central, on Tuesday, knelt down to greet President Muhammadu Buhari after being elected deputy senate president.

Omo-Agege had secured 68 votes during to defeat Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and immediate past occupier of the position, who had 37 votes.

During a courtesy visit to the presidential villa, alongside newly elected senate president, Ahmad Lawan, the Delta State lawmaker went down on his knees to shake Buhari.

Pictures and videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media, with Nigerians wondering what the unctuous show of loyalty holds for the country’s democracy.

Deputy Senate President kneeling down for the President is bad optics. Yes, we are Africans and should show respect to elderly folks, but come on, that was needless. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 12, 2019

Deputy Senate President, Sen Ovie Omo-Agege, the one who led thugs to invade the national assembly, kneels to greet Buhari. This is the kind of dummy Senate APC wanted all along. #RubberStamp senate. pic.twitter.com/lCzz9enYno — IamDejiAdele (@dejiadele) June 12, 2019

Omo-Agege kneels Down to Greet His Master, Buhari,

‘I am ready sir, Use me as you wish.. pic.twitter.com/PXiYNGIW1x — Sofam_2005 (@2005Sofam) June 12, 2019

When we have a Deputy Senate President KNEELING DOWN to greet @MBuhari, how can we expect the 9th National Assembly to STAND UP to him? The Legislature was created to CHECK the Executive, not to BOW to them. Kneel to God and parents only. Very sad! #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/81rivi5YtV — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 12, 2019

Omo-Agege was the anointed candidate of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position.

He came to national limelight in May 2018, when he was alleged to have led the thugs to steal the mace from National Assembly during plenary.