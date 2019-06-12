Outrage as Omo-Agege Kneels Before Buhari [Video]

The ninth assembly has barely got underway and Nigerians are already looking askance at it after Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central, on Tuesday, knelt down to greet President Muhammadu Buhari after being elected deputy senate president.

Omo-Agege had secured 68 votes during to defeat Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and immediate past occupier of the position, who had 37 votes.

During a courtesy visit to the presidential villa, alongside newly elected senate president, Ahmad Lawan, the Delta State lawmaker went down on his knees to shake Buhari.

Pictures and videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media, with Nigerians wondering what the unctuous show of loyalty holds for the country’s democracy.

Omo-Agege was the anointed candidate of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position.

He came to national limelight in May 2018, when he was alleged to have led the thugs to steal the mace from National Assembly during plenary.

