Outrage as Naira Marley Breaks Lock Down Rules to Headline Abuja Concert

Last night, many Abuja residents flouted the lock down rules to attend the Naira Marley Concert at the Jabi Mall Car Park.

Apparently, this event was initially planned to be a drive-in concert, but things went awry when Naira Marley came onto the stage: folks left their cars and flooded to the front stage, and the rapper didn’t help matters, too; he continued with the performance as though it did not matter, plus he had flown into with KimOprah, breaking even the inter-state lock down rules that had been set to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Now, folks are calling him out on social media; just as they did when he broke the rules in Lagos and attended Funke Akindele’s birthday party.

