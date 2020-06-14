Outrage as Naira Marley Breaks Lock Down Rules to Headline Abuja Concert

Last night, many Abuja residents flouted the lock down rules to attend the Naira Marley Concert at the Jabi Mall Car Park.

Apparently, this event was initially planned to be a drive-in concert, but things went awry when Naira Marley came onto the stage: folks left their cars and flooded to the front stage, and the rapper didn’t help matters, too; he continued with the performance as though it did not matter, plus he had flown into with KimOprah, breaking even the inter-state lock down rules that had been set to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Naira Marley Concert at Jabi Lake Mall Car Park was meant to be a drive in concert. They seemed to have it under control until Naira Marley came on stage. Marlians 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cQbmKC6v8Q — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) June 14, 2020

Now, folks are calling him out on social media; just as they did when he broke the rules in Lagos and attended Funke Akindele’s birthday party.

See the reactions on Twitter:

Despite the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, singer Naira Marley performed on stage at a concert with massive attendance by other Covidiots in Nigeria's capital city Abuja. Cc @OfficialFCTA#NaijaViralz pic.twitter.com/21wc3B7cWZ — Naija Viralz (@NaijaViralz) June 14, 2020

I don't want to hear anybody asking how Naira Marley managed to travel to Abuja again. When Nigerian Government says, "No inter-state transport," there is a silent "…for the poor" following it. — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) June 14, 2020

– Crowd boogieing down at Naira Marley concert in Abuja last night despite the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/4sDIPNZpt5 — Postsubman (@Postsubman) June 14, 2020

So Naira Marley held a concert in Abuja yesterday in the middle of a pandemic and people were humming body upandan. But if 1/4 of those people go to church/mosque you People’s antena will stand & your critic pen will start overflowing. Issokay. — Umeh (@UmehWrites) June 14, 2020

Naira Marley was at Funke Akindele’s house during total lockdown. He was at Abuja during interstate ban. He performed at a concert even though it’s prohibited at the moment. Don’t tell me bullshit, that guy might look like a sickler but he get mind. No mannaz — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) June 14, 2020

So KimOprah hosted Naira Marley’s concert yesterday but will be wearing nose masks at bbnaija reunion. Interesting 🤔 — Arizona (@_MzJayde) June 14, 2020

Why should Naira Marley (who seem to like so much walaha) be arrested again when we watched on TV how several government officials who work with the president flout the lockdown rules and nothing happened to them? The Aisha Buhari issue is also about an SA flying around. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 14, 2020

