Outrage as #Minari is Banned From Competing for Golden Globe Best Picture Over Language Drama

Many people have taken to their social media to express their displeasure with the Golden Globe for banning the movie, Minari, which is set in the US and is about the American Dream, from competing in the Best Picture category.

Per Variety, the Lee Isaac Chung drama is being considered as a foreign language film “because it is primarily in Korean.” However, the stars Steven Yeun and Yeri Han will still be eligible in the leading acting categories in drama.

Reacting to the outrage, folks called out the Golden Globes for segregation, with many others accusing them of racism.

