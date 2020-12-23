Outrage as #Minari is Banned From Competing for Golden Globe Best Picture Over Language Drama

Many people have taken to their social media to express their displeasure with the Golden Globe for banning the movie, Minari, which is set in the US and is about the American Dream, from competing in the Best Picture category.

Per Variety, the Lee Isaac Chung drama is being considered as a foreign language film “because it is primarily in Korean.” However, the stars Steven Yeun and Yeri Han will still be eligible in the leading acting categories in drama.

You can read the full report here.

Reacting to the outrage, folks called out the Golden Globes for segregation, with many others accusing them of racism.

See the reactions below:

#Minari is an American film about new Americans. Everyone in America except for indigenous people came from somewhere else by choice or force. The English language is not an indigenous language. Enough of this nonsense about Asian-Americans being permanently foreign. I’m done. https://t.co/GEuXGDx85I — Min Jin Lee (@minjinlee11) December 23, 2020

I have not seen a more American film than #Minari this year. It's a story about an immigrant family, IN America, pursuing the American dream. We really need to change these antiquated rules that characterizes American as only English-speaking. https://t.co/1NZbkJFE9v — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) December 23, 2020

This is BS, racist and a prime example of how #AsianAmericans are seen as perpetual foreigners. The story of #MINARI is an *American* story set in the US even the film is mostly in Korean. @goldenglobes https://t.co/TOUBqv9a3a — Jes Vũ (@jesthevu) December 23, 2020

I saw #Minari at Sundance. It was a delight. It's set in America, it's about struggling with the fantasy of the American dream. The fact that the movie is spoken in Korean only makes its American story, well, more American. It shouldn't be put in a foreign film category. — Paisley Rekdal (@PaisleyRekdal) December 23, 2020

I thought we were past this??? The very concept of “foreign language” films actively excludes non-English films from general consideration (and therefore mainstream film discourse). #Minari is one of this year’s best and this feels like a huge step back from when Parasite swept. https://t.co/ESprz1OeHS — Brian Yung (@brianyungtweets) December 23, 2020

