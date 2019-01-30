Outrage as Man Marries 16-yr-old Girl in Anambra

The deterioration of societal values is brought to the fore after a middle-aged man married a 16-year-old girl in Anambra recently.

According to Chibuzor Ikeh, who shared photos of the incident on Facebook, the man – Izuchukwu Igwilo – who is from a wealthy family in Ozubulu area of the state is mentally challenged and a drunkard.

She added that the man is at least 56 years old, yet had no compunction getting hitched to a teenager.

Ikeh wrote;

“This is totally bad.

I never knew that this kind nonsense is still happening in Igboland.

This girl is too small for this kind of rubbish. In fact this is uncalled for.

This man in the picture carrying this girl on his leg is by name Izuchukwu Igwilo from the well known very rich Igwilo family in Ozubulu Anambra State. The man himself “Izuchukwu” is mentally unbalance. He is suffering from demented brain. He is not normal and at the same time he is a drunkard, and he will be at least 56 years old. Now his family wants to marry a wife for him and they got this small girl for him. A 16 years old girl, This girl is from a very poor family… POVERTY IS A VERY BIG BASTARD …,

The family of this small girl did not waste time to hand over their daughter to Izu’s family just because the Igwilo family are very rich. This girl is under age for Heaven sake. This is completely evil. Yes a big evil because Izu will not be the one to be servicing this girl because he cannot do anything. This girl will turn to a sex slave to that family and the community ( Everybody will just be collecting their own share)

Devil shame on you.

I know that they brainwashed this girls family that the girl will take care of Izu’s large share of land’s and other properties, but that will not make them to destroy this little girls future.”