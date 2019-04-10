Outrage as Former NERC Boss Slams UNILAG for High Number of First Class Graduates

The quality of university education in Nigeria came to the fore once again after a Nigerian university lecturer and former Chairman of the National Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC), Dr Sam Amadi, voiced his displeasure at high number of first class graduates.

Amadi, commenting on last week’s UNILAG convocation, faulted the high number of first class graduates churned out by the institution.

He took to his Twitter page to describe as ‘horrible’ the graduation of 300 first class graduates from the university, saying he is confident that the graduates cannot justify the first class.

He wrote,

“I am a University teacher and I am watching on TV as Unilag graduates 300 first class graduates. Horrible. I can swear that these graduates cannot justify the first class. Nigerian university education has become shit.

“In the past all Nigerian renowned literary giants were university teachers. Today I can’t point to one university teacher who is a great global writer. Our best are either in diaspora or in media or NGOs. The university has failed in Nigeria. Our future is failing.

“My evidence is that our teachers are no longer first rate as measured by lack of first rate production. I have not read anything written by a Nigerian university teacher and I said wow. None at all. Quality does not exist at all. Sorry that is my view.

“These guys may be first class brain but have not received first class education. When they go abroad they will receive first class education that will fire more their first class brain and they will be too hot.”

His tweet triggered a flood of reactions. While many laid into him for the comments, some Twitter users were of the opinion that he made a valid point.

Gimba Kakanda a Nigerian political commentator and post-graduate student at the London School of Economics wrote,

“Dr. Amadi, you are the embarrassing face of everything Nigerian university system shouldn’t be: a hub of incurable sadists and local champions who confuse their deficiency with excellence. First Class is a category of degree for God’s sake, not a spiritually transmitted honour.”

Dr. Amadi, you are the embarrassing face of everything Nigerian university system shouldn’t be: a hub of incurable sadists and local champions who confuse their deficiency with excellence. First Class is a category of degree for God’s sake, not a spiritually transmitted honour. https://t.co/0pFqjApwq3 — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) April 9, 2019

Another Twitter user in her reaction to the Tweet wrote,

“I encounter many CV’s of fresh/young grads in the course of my work, I have seen CV’s boasting of 2:1 and a few 1st. I get excited expecting to be wowed. . . And then the interview. . . And I wonder if the CV genuinely belongs to the interviewee. I think he has a point.”

Omasoro Ovie Ali wrote

“These students will go US and UK, and become the best in those schools also. I’m sure some of those 300 UNILAG graduates are more knowledgable than you in some fields.”

It is even the more very shameful for a man who at a point in time headed a government parastatal. This guys look down on everybody except themselves and their kids. Sam Amadi with his first class brain was not able to add anthing meaningful at @NERCNG — Obansa P. S (@Piusobansa) April 9, 2019

I concur with Sam amadi we produced many"acclaimed first class graduates"but we don't have first class institutions , depilated facilities,unqualified teachers decay and rot in our educational system,not that we don't have first class among them./1 — Onyeka Okafor (@OnyekaOkafor11) April 10, 2019

Maybe Dr @SamAmadi is talking from experience when he was the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Electricity Regulations Commission (NERC).

Maybe the new recruits under his administration were 1st class dummies who could not deliver and defend their grade. — Damilola A Adegbite (@DammieAdegbite) April 10, 2019

I graduated with second class lower from LAUTECH and proceeded to UK for my MSc. I graduated with a distinction and was the best graduating student in my class. Nigeria lecturers are one of our biggest problems because they see themselves as gods and giver of our future. — عبد الجليل مصطفى (@JO_Mustapha) April 10, 2019

And u are one of them,a University Teacher,local, sub-standard who can't contribute to global intellectualism&therefore can't produce a first class graduate? Shouldn't u be quitting the job already?

This sweeping generalisation&casting aspersions on folks/Institution is shameful! — PositiveMantra (@skaalbgroup) April 9, 2019

I think your point about the failure of the Nigerian system (education inclusive) is germane but the way yo communicated it is unclear. I don't think there is anyone, except the usual liars of course, who doesn't agree that Nigeria is at the threshold of becoming a failed state. — Tee (@sonofomenuko) April 10, 2019