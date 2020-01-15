Outrage as FG declares Amotekun Illegal

The Federal Government on Tuesday declared the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Operation Amotekun is illegal.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said security of the federation is the exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government.

“The setting up of the para military organisation called ‘Amotekun’ is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law,” he said in a statement by his spokesman Umar Gwandu.

“No state government whether single or in a group has the legal right and competence to establish any form of organisation or agency for the defence of Nigeria or any of its constituent party.”

The AGF added that the law will take its course on any group or association linked with Operation Amotekun.

The action sparked outrage as leaders and groups berated the Federal Government as the initiative received acclaim from many citizens as a genuine way forward to secure the people.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is the chairman of the Southwest governors forum, said the AGF has no power to make laws and that laws are not made in his office.

He said governors in the zone would make appropriate reaction after consultation.

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, said: “I just heard what you are telling me. May be you will tell me more about it. I will try and find out what the position of the government is.

“I am sure the Chairman of the Southwest governors forum Akeredolu will react if it is true. I am sure there will be appropriate response to the declaration”

It was learnt that Fayemi went into consultation with Akeredolu and the other governors on the reaction to the decision.