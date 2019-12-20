Outrage After VIP Stand Collapses at #NativeLand19 Concert in Lagos

Concertgoers have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the organisers of the much-talked-about Native Land 19 concert held in Lagos night.

Apparently, the everything seemingly was going well until singer Fireboy DML took to the stage to perform his hit single, and the VIP stand, which reportedly was overcrowded, collapsed, injuring many people and triggering a stampede.

Witnesses at the scene claimed there were no medical personnel to help those who got injured, and security refused to let the agitated concertgoers out, until hours later.

See some of the tweets below:

And here’s the statement from the organisers:

