Outrage After VIP Stand Collapses at #NativeLand19 Concert in Lagos

Concertgoers have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the organisers of the much-talked-about Native Land 19 concert held in Lagos night.

Apparently, the everything seemingly was going well until singer Fireboy DML took to the stage to perform his hit single, and the VIP stand, which reportedly was overcrowded, collapsed, injuring many people and triggering a stampede.

Witnesses at the scene claimed there were no medical personnel to help those who got injured, and security refused to let the agitated concertgoers out, until hours later.

See some of the tweets below:

Fuck you #NATIVELAND19. Finally got my sons home safely only to hear of kids in hospital due to your recklessness and greed. Gate fell on their school friends. Another friend was beaten by the police. — Emma Balogun (@emsiebeee) December 20, 2019

update: i was on the floor struggling for life because i wanted to see koffee and co. my earrings are gone and I’m in a mess. Big ups to y’all ❤️❤️ #NATIVELAND19 — Simisola Babalola 🕊 (@simzsco) December 19, 2019

People jumping over fences and breaking their legs just to get out. Because security wouldn’t let anyone in or out. So many people bleeding. Phones & money stolen… shoes lost. I can’t even 😢😢😢 #NATIVELAND19 — MBF (@LiveLoveLams) December 20, 2019

Nah the @NativeMag guys actually fucked this whole day to heavy #NATIVELAND19 ……definitely won’t be deceived in 2020 2018: headline acts don’t show

2019: Can’t get into the show you paid for….VIP stage falls and someone breaks a leg

2020: abeg stay in your house — Akin (@ManLikeKin) December 19, 2019

HOW ARE YOU SO GREEDY TO THE POINT THAT YOU CANNOT PUT A LIMIT ON THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE YOU ADMIT TO YOUR SHOW ?????? YOU BROUGHT CROWD ENOUGH TO FIT 02 CENTER TO FUCKING MURI OKUNOLA PARK ? You’re actually all crazy. @NativeMag #NativeLand2019 #NATIVELAND19 — ifbnw (@ifbnw) December 19, 2019

And here’s the statement from the organisers:

A Statement on NATIVELAND 19 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9nBeK39Vhm — The NATIVE (@NativeMag) December 20, 2019