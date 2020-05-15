Outrage After Twitter Discovered that Jeff Bezos is on Path to Become a Trillionaire

Folks can’t wrap their heads around the idea of one human being having a trillion dollars to their name–this is the case of Jeff Bezos, who reportedly in the path to actually become that rich.

According Comparisun, the Amazon boss and current world’s richest man is tracking toward becoming the planet’s first trillionaire, a shocking news that comes amid a global pandemic, and this has struck people the wrong way.

The outlet added that “Amazon.com’s sales topped $75 billion in the first quarter, driven by demand during the pandemic that has kept people at home and dependent on at-home delivery services of everything from groceries to exercise equipment.”

And Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index noted that Bezos’s net worth has risen from $125 billion on April 12 to $143 billion on May 5, though it hasn’t been a straight line higher, as this chart shows. And for this reason, he is projected to become a trillionaire by 2026, should his wealth continue to grow at its current rate of 34 per cent a year.

Folks didn’t like this.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Here's unfettered capitalism at work. Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon, has increased his wealth by $30 billion during the pandemic. His response: end the hazard pay increases that Amazon warehouse workers have received, despite hundreds of them being infected with the virus. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 14, 2020

While Jeff Bezos is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire in the middle of a pandemic, Amazon is ending overtime pay for warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines. This is immoral. pic.twitter.com/aeR4bCXVHi — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2020

Jeff Bezos is on track to become a trillionaire by 2026 — despite an economy-killing pandemic and losing $38 billion in his recent divorce https://t.co/yZOFsucDwE — Business Insider (@businessinsider) May 14, 2020

I have a plan to save the world but it requires borrowing money from Jeff Bezos. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 14, 2020

what if we all went to jeff bezos' house what will he do — ? (@akirangei) May 14, 2020

anyone who doesn’t find it absolutely mortifying that jeff bezos is becoming a trillionaire is either completely clueless about everything or a horrible piece of shit person — حلا🇵🇸 (@hotgirlhala) May 15, 2020

funny enough, jeff bezos actually controls a highly efficient worldwide distribution network! it’s so weird that he hasn’t used it to distribute food to starving people! haha weird right! — X Æ A-4Congress (@artsswordonline) May 14, 2020

