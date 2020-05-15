Outrage After Twitter Discovered that Jeff Bezos is on Path to Become a Trillionaire

ukamaka

Folks can’t wrap their heads around the idea of one human being having a trillion dollars to their name–this is the case of Jeff Bezos, who reportedly in the path to actually become that rich.

According Comparisun, the Amazon boss and current world’s richest man is tracking toward becoming the planet’s first trillionaire, a shocking news that comes amid a global pandemic, and this has struck people the wrong way.

The outlet added that “Amazon.com’s sales topped $75 billion in the first quarter, driven by demand during the pandemic that has kept people at home and dependent on at-home delivery services of everything from groceries to exercise equipment.”

And Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index noted that Bezos’s net worth has risen from $125 billion on April 12 to $143 billion on May 5, though it hasn’t been a straight line higher, as this chart shows. And for this reason, he is projected to become a trillionaire by 2026, should his wealth continue to grow at its current rate of 34 per cent a year.

Folks didn’t like this.

