Outrage After the Police Got Involved in Actress Rahama Sadau Photo Controversy

Days ago, Rahama Sadau shared photos of herself in a backless dress, which stirred heated reactions on social media.

The actress was forced to apologise to the Muslims who accused her of “blasphemy”; and now a screenshot has appeared on Twitter, showing that the IGP of Police got involved in the situation.

Now that Rahama Sadau has been accused of blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad, I hope Nigerians can discuss the existence of this law seriously. pic.twitter.com/Ojl5ziIZ26 — Bloodybelly 🌕 (@sugabelly) November 7, 2020

While many people interpreted the memo as Rahama Sadau’s invitation by the police, Bashir Ahmad insisted that the police were advised to follow up with the situation to avoid any religious uprising.

CONTENT of the letter: The IGP directs the Kaduna Police Command to ensure that the development (Rahama Sadau saga) does not result to any act that could threaten public peace and security. HEADLINE of some media outlets: The Police invite Rahama Sadau for posting pictures. 🙆🏽‍♂️ — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 7, 2020

When you come across the letter read it carefully, nowhere the Police invited Rahama Sadau or anybody over the ‘controversial pictures’, as reported by many of our media outlets. Clear MISLEADING headlines. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 7, 2020

Still, Nigerians are appalled by how the mere posting of picture has degenerated into a religious conflict.

Rahama Sadau has to fight this thing… and not in a meek way. My God — Jola (@Jollz) November 7, 2020

It’s so sad what Rahama Sadau is having to face just for posting a picture that does no harm . In 2020, this is what women are having to face for defying society’s expectations of them. I hate it here mehn — ebele. (@ebelee_) November 7, 2020

I’m really stunned that the @PoliceNG stooped to lower lows, it’s unsurprising but still. This Rahama Sadau affair exposes just how rotten our core as a society is. — Fakhrriyyah (@FakhuusHashim) November 7, 2020

Omo, are we going to talk about the fact a whole IG of police invited Rahama Sadau for show me your back pictures, As per crime has finished in Nigeria??? — Crochet Creator 🧶 (@Ore_akiinde) November 7, 2020

Police really invited Rahama Sadau for questioning because she wore "show back" dress. In case you don't realise what a backward country we are😆 — Lidocaine 🔆 (@trending_medic) November 7, 2020

I swear I hate this country. This country is a disgusting place to live in. The misplacement of priority is overboard. So Rahama Sadau's dressing poses more threat to the society than the actions of medieval Jihadists who have not only harassed but threatened her with harm? — Kelvin Shekau Odanz (@MrOdanz) November 7, 2020

The uproar around Rahama Sadau’s photo, that she had to apologise, and the fact that officials are now legitimising the harassment she has been receiving is everything you need to know about the failed Nigerian psyche. How do you even begin to fix this? We’re in so much trouble. — Wale Lawal (@WalleLawal) November 7, 2020

