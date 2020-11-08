Outrage After the Police Got Involved in Actress Rahama Sadau Photo Controversy

Days ago, Rahama Sadau shared photos of herself in a backless dress, which stirred heated reactions on social media.

The actress was forced to apologise to the Muslims who accused her of “blasphemy”; and now a screenshot has appeared on Twitter, showing that the IGP of Police got involved in the situation.

While many people interpreted the memo as Rahama Sadau’s invitation by the police, Bashir Ahmad insisted that the police were advised to follow up with the situation to avoid any religious uprising.

Still, Nigerians are appalled by how the mere posting of picture has degenerated into a religious conflict.

