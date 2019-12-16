Outrage After Burna Boy Reportedly Walks Off Stage at #BAFEST

Fans have taken to their social media to share their disappointment with Burna Boy for reportedly walking off stage at last night’s #BAFEST, due to technical issues.

According to camp, the trouble started shortly after the singer hopped on the stage and suffered technical issues. He apparently wasn’t patient enough for the technical team to fix the issue, before he walked off.

Here’s when the singer appeared on stage:

And check out the tweets from folks who are upset with him:

However, some fans took to their pages to defend the singer. See their posts below:

