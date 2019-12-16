Outrage After Burna Boy Reportedly Walks Off Stage at #BAFEST

Fans have taken to their social media to share their disappointment with Burna Boy for reportedly walking off stage at last night’s #BAFEST, due to technical issues.

According to camp, the trouble started shortly after the singer hopped on the stage and suffered technical issues. He apparently wasn’t patient enough for the technical team to fix the issue, before he walked off.

Here’s when the singer appeared on stage:

And check out the tweets from folks who are upset with him:

Burna Boy is proud.

He just started performing and then DJ had technical issues, Burna Boy stayed on stage for one minute and left. He didn't care about us.

What if he did freestyles with us still they fixed the issue, I thought he Was The African giant?🤔 #BAFEST2019 — Uncle Precious (@SamuelPresh) December 16, 2019

Burna Boy has to be the most disrespectful Nigerian artist ever! Comes late to shows, cancel shows etc… At #BAFEST2019 I wasn't even surprised one bit. No regards whatsoever for the fans. African Giant my foot. I can't pay 1 naira to attend any of his personal shows again! https://t.co/n5EVyWKI88 — #FreeSowore (@JimohRapport) December 16, 2019

The fans didn't cause the technical issues at the #BAFEST2019 #Bafest19 but you walked out with no regards. So much for an African Giant. If you forget, your customers na fans, the way them no go look your side again, na that day e finish. Igbalode Burna, continue! — #FreeSowore (@JimohRapport) December 16, 2019

However, some fans took to their pages to defend the singer. See their posts below:

That’s not what happened. The DJ set up was messed up & sound stopped. Burna boy continued doing acapella of his songs & people were vibing to it. After some mins that the sound didn’t come up, he left angrily & that’s the end. https://t.co/Cir1fN5chu — Ayoola (@i_olaelixir) December 16, 2019

What are you saying ? 🤨🤨🤨 Burna boy was ready to sing & vibe with us, but the sound was cut off and it wasn’t only him that experienced that too. Teni, Naira Marley & one other artiste. — Ayoola (@i_olaelixir) December 16, 2019

Like, the dj was just dull

Burna boy even waited for him , nothing — HOT GIRL TAS🌈🔥💕🌻 (@taslematt) December 16, 2019

Mehn… I am angry on your behalf @burnaboy Sigh. What a dead way to end a show. Camannnn 😡😡😡 #bafest2019 — ♠Ghaneeya♠ (@defemi_) December 16, 2019