Out and About, Sophie Turner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump on Date

Sophie Turner’s pregnancy is moving along just fine. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star was pictured on Monday with her huge bump while out and about in Los Angeles.

Sophie who is expecting her first child with her musician husband, Joe Jonas was photographed in his company along with some friends as they made their to lunch.

Keeping with the health and safety guidelines, the Jonas’ were pictured dressed down with their matching face masks.

Sophie Turner wore a white mini dress that accentuated her growing bump, pairing it with flat sandals while Joe wore a patterned 2-piece ensemble paired with white sneakers.

