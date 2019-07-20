‘Our People will no Longer be Killed like Chicken’ – Gani Adams

Gani Adams, aare onakakanfo of Yorubaland, says he is in talks with south-west governors and other stakeholders over the threat of armed herdsmen in the region.

He said this in Akure, Ondo state capital, while paying a condolence visit to Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Afenifere whose daughter, Funke Olakunrin, was killed along Benin-Ore road.

The meeting with the governors, Adams said, was necessary since they are the chief security officers of their states.

“I can tell you authoritatively that we are meeting as a group and as stakeholders to map out strategies to complement efforts of the law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“I have been notified that the IGP has arranged a special squad to work on that dangerous spot of the southwest due to the letter I wrote to the IGP four weeks ago.

“We can no longer allow our people to be killed like chickens. We can’t keep quiet while Yorubas are being killed like fouls.

“It is very important that we react to this issue but we will not overreact. We are being cautious so that we won’t be setup. And the law is there that we have to operate within the ambit of the law. That is one of the reasons we are being careful.”

He said in the ancient days, the alaafin of Oyo could have declared a war for him to lead, but as a modern leader, the security structure and the law are in place to address this.

Adams said there are some forces behind the attacks, and they have identified them to be those who strike in the bush, those who issue statement to back them up and those who are strategists, give instructions to those who strike and to those who issue statements.

“We always react. When we tell our people to prepare, they employ non-challant attitude to it,” he said.

“I have seen this signal, I have the information. Last year I wrote our governors and a summit on security was held three weeks ago, just within three hours we couldn’t conclude on that summit.

“Now we don’t have option, we have to work with them. They are the chief security officers of their states and anything that happens within their state is an embarrassment to them. Don’t forget that they are the ones collecting all the security votes.

“As the Aare Ona Kankafo, I use my personal fund. We are talking about someone that is ready to sacrifice anything for his own race and not reading political meaning to all that is happening.”