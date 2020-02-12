‘Our land has been desecrated by blood of innocents’ – NLC tells Buhari

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday, declared that the land has been desecrated by the blood of innocents, even as it condemned the burning of 30 people and several vehicles by Boko Haram in Borno State on Sunday.

In a message directed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Security agencies, the Congress called on the Federal Government, especially the security forces to consider a new strategy in the fight against insurgents in the country.

The President of NLC, Com. Ayuba Wabba, gave this position while speaking at the 4th Delegates Conference of National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), held at the University of Abuja.

In a letter signed by its president, the Congress commiserated with the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on the tragedy.

Speaking at the NAAT Delegates Conference with a theme: “The role of technologists in the economic diversification policy of government: A look at the agricultural sector,” Com. Wabba regretted that while Nigeria could successfully end a civil war that started in 1967 in 1970; it could not end the insurgency that started since 2009 in the year 2020.

He said: “People know where they are located and they come to operate from this place, hit soft targets and take over. They operated from 9.30 pm to about 12 in the night and nothing happens until they finished, adopted people and left. Some of our students were adopted.

“This is a very dangerous trend. If we were able to end the civil war which started in 1967 and ended in 1970; the insurgency started in 2009 and today, we are in 2020; if we cannot put it to an end once, I think there is a problem and we have to look at it

“The land has been desecrated by the blood of the innocent, nobody is actually safe, because the people being killed are innocent, they don’t know what is happening and they are killed and therefore, our land has been desecrated by the blood of the innocent.

“We have to call the attention of various government agencies, the President to the issue of insecurity in the land so we can be able to make sure that this is brought to an end. We want an end to this issue of insecurity.”