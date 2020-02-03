‘Our government has failed us’ – Yemi Alade

Award-winning Afropop singer/songwriter, Yemi Eberechi Alade, simply known as Yemi Alade has waded in on the state of the nation, saying the government has failed woefully.

The 27-year old songstress who shot to fame after her hit single “Johnny” hit the airwaves, has lamented over the bad governance in Nigeria.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Monday, she said the government has failed woefully! over and over again.

“Dear black race, we need to do more. Our government has failed us over and over again. We need to give each other a helping hand” she said.

Check out her tweet below.

