Other regions should emulate Amotekun – APCON

The professional body of public relations, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has thrown its weight behind the Amotekun security outfit in the south-west.

In a statement issued by the publicity secretary, Adewumi Abiola, on Saturday, APCON advised that “other regions should emulate Southwest, Nigeria and come up with security outfit that can complement efforts of our security agencies to bring a lasting solution to security challenges we are facing in our dear country.”

The statement read, “Operation AMOTEKUN is one of the many solutions being proffered by the Southwest governors to further secure people within the region in order to find lasting solutions to our security challenges in Western Nigeria. If that is correct, it is a known fact that the efforts of the nation security agents need to be complement for effective delivery.

The Federal Government of Nigeria should know that Southwest is not doing anything contrary to what can strengthen the peaceful coexistence of our dear country, Nigeria.

“Southwest is not happy with the pronouncement of “Amotekun Outfit” as an Illegal outfit by Federal Government of Nigeria, despite the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari was properly briefed before the inauguration of the security outfit, and we want the Federal Government of Nigeria reverse itself as a matter of urgency.”

Adewumi appealed to southwest states to do all within reach to make the outfit successful.

“Our joint quest should be centred on curtailing the menace of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the entire Southwest region and to send the abnormalities that our people witnessed in recent times into oblivion.”