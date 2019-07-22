Otedola takes over Sadiq Daba’s Medical Expenses

Billionaire entrepreneur, Femi Otedola, has promised to take care of the medical expenses of ailing Nollywood actor and TV presenter, Sadiq Daba.

This was confirmed in a statement on Sunday, in which Otedola said he was sad to hear that the veteran actor had fallen ill again.

In 2017, Daba, who had been battling leukaemia and prostate cancer for the past few years, returned to Nigeria having travelled to the UK for medical treatment.

“I heard about Mr. Sadiq Daba’s health condition when it was brought to my attention through an online news story I read two days ago,” he said.

“I was saddened to hear that he had taken ill again after overcoming his challenges from prostate cancer just two years ago.

“From the news report, I gathered that he was rushed to the Emergency unit of LUTH after being diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“I must say that even though I don’t know Mr.Daba personally, he is a face I am familiar with through the old TV drama production ‘Cock Crow at Dawn’ which I used to watch while growing up.

“I was moved by a sense of nostalgia and concern when I read of his medical situation recently and decided to take over his medical bills. He has been visited and arrangements are being made to support him.

“In other climes, the likes of Sadiq Daba and other such actors who more or less paved the way for the entertainment industry and the Nollywood industry in Nigeria (which is touted as the 3rd largest movie industry in the world) would be celebrated as Icons and due recognition would be accorded to them.

“For me, taking care of Sadiq’s medical expenses is my little way of showing appreciation and gratitude for the good memories he created for me and others in the past.”

In April, the oil mogul footed the medical bill of Nigerian football legend Christian Chukwu, who needed treatment in London.