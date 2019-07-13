Otedola Reveals Why He Paid Chukwu’s Medical Bill

Oil and gas magnate, Femi Otedola has explained why he stepped in to help former Captain and Coach of the Super Eagles Christian Chukwu get quality medical treatment abroad.

Chukwu returned to the country this week after undergoing surgery and sundry treatments at the Wellington Hospital, Circus Road, St John’s Woods London.

Speaking when the former Nigerian defender fondly called ‘Chairman’ paid him a ‘thank you visit’ yesterday in Lagos, Otedola said he was moved when he heard about Chukwu’s plight.

“I was moved when I heard about Mr Chukwu’s situation because I remember that about 20 years ago, my father, the late Sir Michael Otedola also suffered a stroke from ingesting fake aspirin.

“This experience has over time, made me appreciate that good medical attention can give a good and prolonged life and that was what motivated me to rise up and assist Mr Christian Chukwu,” observed Otedola who was represented at the event by Ag. Chief Operating Officer of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Company Limited Mr Phillip Akinola.

While admitting that the treatment expenses of Chukwu cost him N36.6million, Otedola revealed that he has derived joy in spending the money God blesses him with, to assist a fellow Nigerian who has done great things for the country.

“In my circle of friends, many spend up to N50million to drink champagne and generally enjoy life, but at the end of it all what happens? It passes out of the body as waste. For me, therefore (and I also tell my friends) it is important to use such money to benefit others and put a smile on the faces of as many people as we can,” he reasoned.

Otedola also hinted that this gesture was not a one-off thing. “People may not be aware but Mr Peter Fregene, another former Green Eagles’ goalkeeper is currently being assisted with his medical situation and we are confident that he will also come out of the hospital strong and healthy.”

It is noteworthy that Otedola’s large heart is not limited to former sportsmen and women alone, as he is currently also footing the hospital bills of a popular actor, Mr Victor Olaotan in a Turkish hospital. Olaotan was a lead character in the popular TV soap opera series, Tinsel.

In his response, Chukwu said only God can repay Otedola’s generosity towards him.

Also present at the event were Chukwu’s wife, daughter and younger sister who accompanied him to London during his treatment there.