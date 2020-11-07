Otedola reveals who will take over his empire

Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola, has given hint on who will take over his business empire when he dies.

Otedola gave the hint following a question from a follower who enquired on the subject.

The user, @Ehixzy wrote “Who going to take care of your business when you are gone?”

And Otedola, a father of four, replied with “Maybe you”

This comes months after Otedola revealed that he and his friends spend up to N50 million on Champagne when they hang out.

He said this when he opened up on why he has been engaging in lots of charity work of late.

The billionaire said that the amount spent on champagne which gets passed out as waste is enough to put smiles on the faces of many people.

He said:

“In my circle of friends, many people spend up to N50 million on champagne and generally enjoy life. At the end what happens? It passes out of their bodies as waste.

“For me, therefore (and I also tell my friends), it is important to use such money to benefit others and put smiles on the faces of as many people as we can.”

