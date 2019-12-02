Otedola hits One million followers on Instagram

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has hit the one million followers mark on Instagram.

The 57-year-old mogul and philanthropist announced the milestone in a post on Monday,

“1 Million Followers! Thank you to each and every one of my followers,” he wrote.

Otedola joined Instagram in February 2018, and at the time, he said he did so to checkmate scammers setting up fake accounts in his name.

“I have started my own genuine Instagram,” he declared in his first post.

The Forte Oil boss and father of DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola has since become a regular user of the app, sharing regular pictures and videos of him and his family and other philanthropic gestures.

Otedola is also on Twitter, a platform he joined in May 2018, and he currently has 213.8k followers.